Get your glow on with a HydraFacial at Everything You Spa

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)



Michelle Benjamin is a seasoned esthetician that specializes in skin care, facial, waxing brow lamination, lash lifts, chemical peels, and brow/last tint at Everything You Spa.

Services include: Home skincare rituals, maskne (acne from face mask wearing), anti-aging treatment, hyperpigmentation, facial enhancement, hair removal.

How to take care of their skin at home after their facial treatments. Facials are more than feeling good treatments.

It’s about healthy skin, self-care, educating and helpful tips to improve their skin. Each treatment is customized to your skin type.

In my treatment room I solve a full range of skin issues the holistic way. From dry skin to aging, rosacea, acne, hyperpigmentation, combination, oil, and sensitivity/sensitive skin.

Each guest is treated with compassion and a big heart for giving them what they are needing at each and every treatment. We go above and beyond to provide high quality treatments.

December 2 is my Glow & Go HydraFacial event.

Everything You Spa

Business/Organization Phone

217-607-5116

Business/Organization Address

807 W. Springfield Ave

Champaign IL 61820