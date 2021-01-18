Get your craft on at Rose & Mae workshop

Onarga, Ill. (WCIA)

There’s no better way to unwind from the stress of life than with a little crafting! Rose & Mae–an arts and crafts store in Onarga– is helping people do just that with a variety of fun workshops.

ciLiving catches up with owner Jessica O’Brien about what to expect from the shop this winter.

More from the store’s Facebook page:

You & Me Establishment Sign Workshop

Saturday, Jan. 23

12PM-2PM

This adorable You & Me Establishment sign will be one of the sweetest, personalized gift you can make for your significant other .Experience the step by step detail in making your very own wood sign @ Rose & Mae Workshop. Each sign Measures approximately 14x 24. $35.00 per guest. Please RSVP ahead of time. Provide your name, email & establishment date when reserving your space.

Wooden Valentine’s Day Gnome Workshop (KID FRIENDLY)

Saturday, Jan. 30

12PM-2PM

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner & this adorably cute Valentine’s Day Gnome is the perfect paint workshop to do with your kiddos! Each wooden gnome is approximately 12”x1/4”All materials provided. $30.00 per guest

R & M Workshop’s Chunky Knit Blanket Workshop

Sunday, Jan. 31

2PM-4:30PM

Winter is here & it is the perfect time to register for Rose & Mae’s Chunky Knit Blanket Workshop®! In this workshop, Jessica Johnston will guide you step-by-step through the hand knitting process to create a super cozy, one-of-a-kind blanket. Make one for yourself or one as a gift!

The blanket requires no needles or knitting experience! The registration fee is $85.00 and includes all materials and instruction. You will receive enough chunky chenille yarn to make an (approximately) 40″ x 50″ blanket. The finished size may vary depending on your individual hand-knitting process. This is an advanced project and intended for guests aged 15 and up. Rose & Mae offers a selection of colors. They will be posted in the event details.*Please choose your yarn color when registering.* Please provide your email address in comments when registering for the workshop. Invoices will be sent by email and payable online.

Contact Jessica O’Brien to reserve your space: roseandmae20@gmail.com

Location: 121 W Seminary Ave, Onarga, IL