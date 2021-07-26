Get the whole family moving: Fun ideas with PE Teacher, John Lubinski

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

More than telling your kids to “go play” these are some activities that secretly double as exercise and will get the whole family moving.

Things to do outside:

Nature scavenger hunt: come up with a list of at least 10 things you might see outside, then go for a walk or bike ride and try to find them

Water wars: Water guns or water balloons for when it’s hot outside

Lightning bug hunt: set a timer and see who can catch the most before time runs out (make sure you set them free after)

If we’re having some bad weather or you just don’t have the space to get out in the yard and get moving…

Things you can do inside:

Dance Party: Just turn on the music and see who has the best moves

Floor is Lava or Obstacle course: both using furniture

Land. Sea and air: I’ll send a short video Monday morning (or tonight)

And the game we’re going to play today…because you should know how much I love balloons … Balloon Tennis!

The rackets are made out of paper plates, popsicle sticks and tape.

Hit the balloon back and forth, you only get one hit at a time, and since there’s no net, you can hit it anywhere. If the person you’re playing against can’t return it, you get a point. The only direction you can’t hit it is directly down at the floor.

