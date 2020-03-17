Get rid of your debt in 9 years or less with Advanced Financial, Inc.

Most people today are not 100% certain they are going to have a great retirement, but rather have some doubt. And usually that doubt is because of the debt load they have acquired. Advanced Financial shows individuals and businesses how to eliminate all their debt (including mortgages, student loans, credit cards and personal loans) usually in 9 years or less.

Patrick Bruns, Debt Elimination Specialist, says most people just want to know how to get started. The debt that people have acquired over their lifetime is not their fault. This is what society has taught us and Advanced Financial is teaching people how to “Break the Chains of Debt.” True Financial Freedom begins, when the debt ends.

They are not going to compromise your lifestyle, compromise your debt, consolidate your debt, refinance your debt or negotiate your debt. The “Your Family Bank” approach is to eliminate your debt.

Advanced Financial is hosting “Breaking the Chains of Debt” at the Hyatt Place Hotel in downtown Champaign on April 2, 2020 at 7:00 PM. These events are always sold out. To register and reserve your seat, visit www.breakingthechainsofdebt.com or call (217) 378-7116.