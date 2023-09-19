Mahomet, Ill. (WCIA)

Laughter is the best medicine, and what better way to add some joy to your day than with funny picture books? We’re delighted to have Rebecca Strom from the Mahomet Public Library join us today to introduce a selection of recently published picture books that are guaranteed to tickle your funny bone.

Book 1: “Oh No, The Aunts are Here!” by Adam Rex

In this uproarious tale, Adam Rex brings to life the chaos that ensues when aunts come to visit. Get ready for a riotous adventure filled with wacky situations and hilarious mishaps.

Book 2: “Fish and Crab” by Marianna Coppo

Marianna Coppo’s “Fish and Crab” takes you on a side-splitting underwater journey. Join these unlikely friends as they embark on a hilarious escapade that showcases the power of friendship.

Book 3: “I am a Cat!” by Peter Bently

“I am a Cat!” by Peter Bently will have readers of all ages chuckling as a little cat insists on being something he’s clearly not. This amusing story celebrates individuality and self-discovery.

Book 4: “The Duck Never Blinks” by Alex Latimer

Alex Latimer’s “The Duck Never Blinks” explores the everyday life of a quirky duck. With witty humor and charming illustrations, this book is a delightful read for both kids and adults.

Rebecca also highlights some fantastic programs at the Mahomet Public Library, including storytimes for babies, toddlers, and preschoolers, as well as preschool playdates every Friday filled with toys, arts, crafts, and sensory exploration.

Whether you’re young or young at heart, these funny picture books are sure to bring smiles and laughter to your day. Visit the Mahomet Public Library to discover these gems and explore more laughter-inducing reads!