Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

September is PCOS Awareness Month. Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, or PCOS, is a common yet often misunderstood hormonal disorder that affects millions of individuals worldwide, primarily women.

Understanding PCOS

To shed light on this important issue, we sat down with an expert to learn what PCOS is, what symptoms to watch for, and how it can be effectively managed.

PCOS is characterized by hormonal imbalances that lead to irregular periods, ovarian cysts, and a range of symptoms like acne, weight gain, and excessive hair growth. It can also impact fertility and increase the risk of other health issues.

Early Recognition and Management

Recognizing the signs of PCOS is crucial for early intervention. Managing PCOS often involves lifestyle changes, such as dietary adjustments, exercise, and medication to regulate hormones.

Advocating for PCOS Awareness

PCOS Awareness Month serves as a platform to educate and empower individuals affected by PCOS and their loved ones. By spreading awareness and understanding, we can foster support and help those with PCOS lead healthier lives.