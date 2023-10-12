Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

This weekend, the Champaign Park District invites you to embark on a wild adventure as you channel your inner lumberjack! Flannel Fest, hosted at the new location at West Side Park, promises an unforgettable experience on October 14 & 15, 2023.

Flannel Fest offers a captivating blend of live music, cold beverages, mouthwatering food, entertaining games, thrilling contests, and mesmerizing Lumberjack Enterprises Shows. There’s no shortage of fun at this event!

For those with a taste for spice, don’t miss the hot pepper eating contest, a fiery challenge for the brave. And for those who fancy themselves as facial hair enthusiasts, the mustache/beard contest welcomes both real and DIY facial hair to compete for the title.

Families are in for a treat with an array of activities, including pumpkin smashing, hayrack rides, face painting, games, and inflatables. It’s a weekend for all ages to enjoy!

Make sure to mark your calendars for October 14-15, 2023, from 11 am to 6 pm. For more information and to sign up for contests, visit champaignparks.com/flannelfest.

Flannel Fest is made possible thanks to the generous support of their sponsors, including the Mid America Carpenters Regional Council, East Central IL Bldg. Const. Trades Council, Xfinity, and Fisher National Bank.

Stay updated and connect with Champaign Park District through their official website and the Facebook event.