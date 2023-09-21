Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Get ready for the 10th Annual C-U Oktoberfest, returning to downtown Champaign on September 30th from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Hosted by DSC, this fall celebration is a must-attend event! Jodie Harmon, Vice President of Development and Communications at DSC, along with Michael Miller, General Manager of Triptych Brewing, are here to share the exciting details.

Bring the whole family for an afternoon filled with music, delicious food, and beverages. From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., kids can enjoy the Kid Zone with face painting, balloon twisting, and more. The event features live music by The Polkaholics and Die Musikmeisters, known for their energetic German tunes.

Triptych Brewing is the official sponsor of the keg tapping, and they’ll be serving up Alpine Hat Party, Dank Meme, and Loreni brews. Local favorites like Blind Pig, Riggs, and Triptych will also have their beers on tap.

Indulge in German-style food from Smith Burger and Watson’s Shack & Rail food trucks. Don’t miss the chance to win big with a $5,000 cash raffle and test your strength in the stein-holding contest.

Tickets and merchandise are available for pre-order at www.cuoktoberfest.org. Dress in your best dirndl or lederhosen, or simply come as you are, and dance the night away under the big tents at Neil and Washington Streets.

C-U Oktoberfest is not just a fun event; it’s also a fundraiser for DSC, a nonprofit organization supporting individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Your participation helps them in their mission to enrich lives.

Mark your calendars for September 30th and join the festivities in downtown Champaign. For more information, visit www.cuoktoberfest.org.