Fairmount, Ill. (WCIA)

The holiday season is just around the corner, and if you’re searching for a truly enchanting experience to share with your loved ones, look no further than Crooked Creek Whitetails Estate. Located conveniently between Champaign and Danville in peaceful Fairmount, IL, this beautiful venue is gearing up to host its 2nd annual “Christmas in the Country” event on December 2nd and 3rd, 2023.

Owned by the dynamic duo, Kelli Marsh and her daughter, Hunter Sanford, Crooked Creek Whitetails Estate is a hidden gem that offers a perfect blend of rustic charm and modern amenities. Nestled in a serene countryside setting just off Interstate 74, this venue boasts several outdoor spaces that create a delightful village-like atmosphere. Among its unique features is the chandelier room, capable of seating 300 guests, a cozy cabin for overnight stays or groomsmen prep, and even a transformed grain bin serving as a bridal suite.

The “Christmas in the Country” event promises a festive extravaganza for all ages. They’ve meticulously organized each two-hour session to accommodate both kids and adults, ensuring that everyone has a magical time without long waits. For just $50, you can secure a ticket that covers one child and one adult. And if your little one is under the age of 1, their ticket is only $15.

You can find detailed information about the event on their website crookedcreekwhitetailsestate.com as well as on their Facebook and Instagram pages. If you have any questions, don’t hesitate to reach out through their website or drop them a message on Facebook.

So, what can you expect at “Christmas in the Country”? Here’s a sneak peek:

Visit with Santa and his Elves

Snow Globe Fun

The Holiday Barbie Photo Box

Story Time with Mrs. Claus

Scenic Train Ride

Visit the Arendelle Castle to see Elsa, Anna & Olaf

Live performance by Elsa & Anna

Candy Making with the Elves

Visit the Grinch & Cindy-Lou Who

Live performance by Cindy-Lou Who

Superhero Appearance & Bounce House Fun

Face Painting

Hot Chocolate & Coffee Bar

Christmas Treat Bar

Snowball & Target Shooting Zone

Make your own Magical Reindeer Food

Create a Custom Ornament

Family Photo Ops

Mark your calendars for Saturday, December 2, 2023, and Sunday, December 3, 2023. There will be three sessions each day to ensure everyone gets a chance to enjoy the festivities comfortably: 9-11 a.m., 12-2 p.m., & 3-5 p.m.

The address is Crooked Creek Whitetails Estate, 13486 N 400 East Road, Fairmount, IL 61841. And remember, there’s no age limit for children attending, as long as they’re ready to have a fantastic time. Children under the age of 1 are admitted free of charge, while additional adult tickets are available for just $15 (limited quantities).

Tickets go on sale October 1st at 5 p.m., so mark your calendars and secure your spot for this unforgettable holiday experience! Purchase your tickets at crookedcreekwhitetailsestate.com/christmas.