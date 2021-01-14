Get outdoors this winter at Douglas-Hart Nature Center

Mattoon, Ill. (WCIA).

It might be cold out, but you can still enjoy the great outdoors this January.

Douglas-Hart Nature Center in Mattoon has a variety of attractions to explore including trails, a kids’ nature playground, greenhouse projects, volunteer opportunities, take-home kits and more.

ciLiving catches up with environmental educator Abby de Buhr and land stewardship assistant Hannah Schwanke about what to expect from the center this winter season.

Upcoming Events:

