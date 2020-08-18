Get out the door fast with snickerdoodle overnight oats

With school starting back up its time to get back into a morning routine! Guest Chef Colleen Hatton makes it easy with her recipe for snickerdoodle overnight oats.

Ingredients:

4 Cups of Old Fashioned Oats
2 C Vanilla Greek Yogurt
6 C Almond Milk or Milk
1/4 C Chia Seeds
1/4 C Brown Sugar
1/4 C Maple or Golden Syrup
2 T Cinnamon
2 Scoops Protein Powder (Optional)

Mix all of the above together in a large bowl. Let sit overnight or at least 4 hours. Serve hot or cold

