Get out the door fast with snickerdoodle overnight oats

With school starting back up its time to get back into a morning routine! Guest Chef Colleen Hatton makes it easy with her recipe for snickerdoodle overnight oats.

Ingredients:

4 Cups of Old Fashioned Oats

2 C Vanilla Greek Yogurt

6 C Almond Milk or Milk

1/4 C Chia Seeds

1/4 C Brown Sugar

1/4 C Maple or Golden Syrup

2 T Cinnamon

2 Scoops Protein Powder (Optional)

Mix all of the above together in a large bowl. Let sit overnight or at least 4 hours. Serve hot or cold

