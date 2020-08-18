Get out the door fast with snickerdoodle overnight oats

With school starting back up its time to get back into a morning routine! Guest Chef Colleen Hatton makes it easy with her recipe for snickerdoodle overnight oats.
Ingredients:
4 Cups of Old Fashioned Oats
2 C Vanilla Greek Yogurt
6 C Almond Milk or Milk
1/4 C Chia Seeds
1/4 C Brown Sugar
1/4 C Maple or Golden Syrup
2 T Cinnamon
2 Scoops Protein Powder (Optional)
Mix all of the above together in a large bowl. Let sit overnight or at least 4 hours. Serve hot or cold
Upcoming Event:
Happy Hour & Dinner Party
5:00 PM 8:00 PM
Urbana Country Club (map)
Winning team and course prizes announced
$500.00 award to winning team
Entertainment – The Boat Drunks 5:30PM – 7:30PM
Non-golfers and guests may attend Happy Hour & Dinner Party for $25
Silent auction winners announced 5:30PM
For the details head to www.friendsforelife.com.