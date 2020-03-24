COVID-19
16 related deaths and 1535 total confirmed cases in Illinois

Get out (safely) at the Champaign County Forest Preserve District

While many businesses are closed for the time being, the Champaign County Forest Preserve District remains open for hiking, dog walking, fishing or even kayaking! You can even get a round of golf in.

The Lake of the Woods Golf Course is open from 8am to 6pm, but restricts golfers to walking only–no golf carts. And the driving range is closed. In addition, all playgrounds within the forest preserves will be closed to discourage the spread of COVID-19 on touch points.

The CCFPD strongly encourages visitors to bring their own hand sanitizer for personal use when visiting the preserve areas, and they reserve the right to close of the Governor’s office orders that further distancing measures need to be taken.

For more updates, please visit http://www.ccfpd.org.

