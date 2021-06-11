Get Out of Town to WNDR Museum

Chicago, IL (WCIA) WNDR Museum is Chicago’s original immersive art and technology experience. It redefines the museum experience.

It was recently voted one of the top 5 immersive art experiences in the country by USA Today’s Reader Poll.

The 10,000 sq. ft. museum is filled with interactive artworks by cutting edge artists, collectives, technologists, designers and maker

At WNDR, the artwork is not complete without the guests. Guests fully engage with multi-sensory installations and serve as an extension of each creator—more than 20 installations await you!

WNDR is home to the Midwest’s only Infinity Mirror Room by iconic Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama!

WNDR Museum is now open 7 days a week—perfect drivable destination to check out this summer!

Tickets are available for $30 and can be purchased online at www.wndrmuseum.com

Address: 1130 W. Monroe St. Chicago, IL 60607

Website: www.wndrmuseum.com

Social Media: @wndrmuseum (Facebook, Twitter & Instagram)