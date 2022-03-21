Champaign, IL (WCIA)

Another Side of the Wisconsin Dells

By Marcia Frost

I’ve been to the Wisconsin Dells a few times, enjoying the family activities at Kalahari and Chula Vista Resorts. This time was very different as I was asked to explore a completely different side of the popular vacation destination.

Sundara Inn & Spa

It all starts at an unlikely place. Sundara Inn & Spa has plenty of water, but no water parks. It’s the ultimate in relaxation and wellness. I’m far from the only one who feels that way. Among its many accolades is “Top 30 Destination Spa Resorts in the United States” in Condé Nast Traveler magazine’s Readers’ Choice Awards” for 2021.

You will find every treatment imaginable here, from facials and nail care, to body treatments such as Honey Chai Hydration Therapy and Arnica Massages for pain relief. There is also a Salt Room which is relaxing and enhances breathing, but that’s not even what makes this spa stand out so much. It’s the complimentary amenities that give you the real experience.

All guests staying at Sundara Inn & Spa, as well as those there for a spa treatment, have access to the indoor and outdoor pools, Purifying Bath Ritual, tranquil spaces, and unlimited wellness classes. We did yoga and meditation.

We spent the entire day there enjoying the amenities, as well as a healthy lunch and mocktails at the swim-up bar (not included).

We were not able to stay at Sundara, but I did tour the rooms and they are just as comforting as the spa with soft furnishings and patio whirlpools. They are also just an elevator ride away from the spa itself so you don’t have to leave your robe the whole time you are there!

Dells Emerging Wine Country

The Wisconsin Dells area is also becoming known as a winery destination in the Midwest. No place represents this more than Wollersheim Winery & Distillery. This is yet another place to spend the day tasting wine and spirits, exploring the grounds and trails on 70 acres, and enjoying a picnic from the cafe (I highly recommend the Gobbler Sandwich) with soe of their canned Prairie Pink wine.

We liked everything we tasted at Wollersheim, but the favorites were Domaine du Sac red wine and Eagle White Dry Riesling. Their gin and Absinthe are also terrific.

Balanced Rock Winery has a totally different atmosphere with a modern designed building leading out to vineyards and a golf driving range, with spots for live music in the warmer months. Bring your appetite here as the Hummus Platter alone is enough for a few to share, and they also have flatbreads, charcuterie, and desserts. Sip the orange Frontenac Gris or Seyval Blanc with the appetizers.

For something really different, check out Fawn Creek Winery’s new take on fruit wines. Usually, they are made from a single fruit in wine style. Fawn Creek does something completely unique – they add fruit to wine made from grapes. This makes a selection of already bottled sangria-like wines. The Summer Sun, a viognier with pineapple, guava, mango, and banana is a perfect sipper in warmer weather and the Razz Prairie, a pinot noir with raspberry and chocolate is your winter friend.

More Food for All

We stayed at The Vue on the river downtown. The sunset view is well worth the stop. The food at the restaurant was very good and they have tables set up so you can enjoy the facing the river while you eat.

We opted for a small breakfast stop the first morning which turned out to be delicious home cooking with friendly service. The pancakes, French toast, and corned beef hash at Stuff’s Family Restaurant are perfect.

Lake City Social was a good stop for a veggie burger and Reuben, as well as a selection of interesting cocktails and beer.

Before we left Wisconsin Dells, we had breakfast at the infamous Paul Bunyan’s Cook Shanty. Food is served family style and all-you-can eat. It’s definitely touristy, but the everything is really good – especially their warm donuts

The Great Outdoors

It may sound strange when you are going to the area that has more indoor places to play than anywhere in the world, but the Wisconsin Dells area also has an outdoor recreation area you’ll want to visit. Devil’s Lake is Wisconsin’s most popular state park. The scenery is beautiful, whether you want to go hiking, fishing, kayaking, or just take a drive around the lake. It reminded me of Pictured Rocks in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

Sundara photos by Joseph Leute.