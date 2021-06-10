Get out of town to the Indianapolis Zoo

Indianapolis, IN (WCIA) A new exhibit, Alligators & Crocodiles: The Fight to Survive is opening.

There’s only one place in the Midwest to get in the water with dolphins, touch elephants, see orangutans climb into the sky and feel the breeze of macaws flying by.

The Indianapolis Zoo offers all these experiences and more!

• Starting Memorial Day weekend, visitors can meet to some of the largest living reptiles when we open Alligators & Crocodiles: The Fight to Survive. There guests will be in the presence of power, watching adult animals enjoy a meal and even touching juvenile alligators.

• Our African elephants now have more room to roam at Tembo Camp. Last year’s new exhibit is a place for people to connect with Earth’s largest land mammals. Plus, visitors who plan ahead can help pamper our pachyderms during the Elephant Bathing Adventure.

• Nearly 20 feet under water, families can come face to face with dolphins in the nation’s only underwater dolphin viewing dome. And the Dolphin In-Water Adventure is a once-in-a-lifetime experience that visitors who plan ahead can add on to their Zoo trip.

• Our newest Zoo Babies are ready to explore the outdoors, including our 4-month-old giraffe Kendi, who’s starting to meet guests at our Giraffe Feeds.

• The Zoo is located in downtown Indianapolis, where award-winning restaurants, sporting venues, shopping, night life and cultural attractions are all within walking distance.

Indianapolis Zoo

1200 West Washington Street