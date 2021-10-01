Get out of town to Indy for fan-favorite festivals this fall

Indianapolis, IN. (WCIA)

October brings the return of a trio of fan-favorite festivals to Indianapolis, which would make the drive from Champaign worth the trip for families this fall.







Frightful Frontier at the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis

October 9-31, 2021

This year’s haunted house at the largest children’s museum in the world marks their 57th annual haunted house, and continues the streak as the longest-running haunted house in the country. The wicked west-themed Frightful Frontier offers lights-on hours and lights-off hours for the brave at heart.

Harvest Festival at Newfields

October 2-31, 2021

Harvest Days brings magnificently decked out gardens with thousands of Indiana-grown pumpkins blanketing the campus while Harvest Nights offers a spooky walking experience through twists and turns of Newfields’ enchanted forest, an eerie ghost train and a grand finale light show at Mischief Manor. Festive fall beverages and tasty local snacks are available at both Harvest Days and Harvest Nights activations.















Headless Horseman Festival at Conner Prairie

October 7-30, 2021

When night falls on October 7, Conner Prairie transforms into Conner Scairie with a massive 22,000+ foot maze, haunted hayrides, scarecrow contest and games and activities for the entire family.