Get moving with POUND®

Farmer City, Ill. (WCIA)

Alisha Funkhouser-Walker, POUND Pro, and Renee Gabbard,POUND Pro, get us moving today.

Here’s more from POUND®:

POUND® is a workout revolution and lifestyle brand that aims to change minds before bodies and use beat and alternative movement to launch people to new heights of self worth, happiness and human connection.

Turning workouts into fitness concerts and music into movement, POUND® uses Ripstix®, lightly weighted exercise drumsticks to transform drumming into a sweat dripping, full body workout. Designed for all fitness levels, POUND® provides the perfect atmosphere for letting loose, getting energized, toning up and rockin’ out!

What started as two stix and an idea in Los Angeles, California is now a global fitness family of over 25k+ POUND Pros transforming lives in every corner of the world. You will find our instructors leading over 400,000 participants per week in over 100 countries.

The workout combines cardio, Pilates, isometric movements and plyometrics with constant simulated drumming—all to loud, kick-butt music.

Each 2-4 minute song is carefully calibrated with interval peaks and extended fat burning sequences, providing you with the best workout in the shortest span of time. After you’re done rocking out in a 45-minute POUND class, you’ll have completed thousands of reps, performed over 30 extended interval peaks, and zipped through more than 70 techniques without even realizing it.

BENEFITS

» Rhythm, timing, coordination, speed, agility, endurance, and musicality drastically improve.

» Adding the core-engaging element of drumming to dynamic, full-body movements increases caloric burn, improves precision and thoroughly targets all the large and supporting muscle groups in the body.

ALTERNATIVE/UNCONVENTIONAL: We are self-proclaimed fitness renegades. We believe in alternative fitness. We are bold, we push boundaries, and we break molds. We are rock n’ roll and aren’t afraid to MAKE NOISE.

As a company, POUND aspires to change minds before bodies, to redefine fitness and use beat and alternative movement to launch humans into new heights of self worth, happiness and human connection; AKA release their INNER ROCKSTAR

Join Renee Gabbard & Amy Cunningham in Mahomet at the Mahomet Parks & Rec. You must sign-up in advance at the Mahomet Parks & Rec website. Follow their Facebook page for announcements of upcoming classes.

Join Alisha Funkhouser-Walker (POUND with Lish) in Farmer City. Drop-in classes are on Thursdays at 6 pm and Saturdays at 10 am at South Park in Farmer City. $5 per class with punch cards available. No registration required. Follow POUND with Lish on Facebook for more announcements of classes. Join their Facebook group HERE.