Get Moving with Crunch Fitness

2020 is off to a great start! Are you staying on track with your fitness resolutions? Crunch Fitness can help!

Here’s more from Crunch Fitness:

People find our classes interesting because we allow instructors to be themselves. Though we have a format to follow, our instructors create their own choreography and playlist in a way that gets not only them going, but our members too.

We help people achieve on their fitness journey regardless.

We embrace a judgement free zone.We know serious fitness is hard, but that doesn’t mean it can’t be an edge-of-your-seat, can’t-get-enough, look-forward-to-your-workouts party.

Upcoming Pound Event for the Australia fires coming up on Sunday January 26, 2020. We are asking individuals to bring in donations. It’s free and open to the community. All non-members will have to arrive in enough time to sign a wavier to participate. Donations are not required, but we would like to help Australia out as much as we can.

