Get into a few good page turners to celebrate Black History Month with Urbana Free Library

Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

Celebrate Black History Month with the Urbana Free Library by participating in a reading and activity challenge online through Beanstack, the Beanstack Tracker app, or using the challenge log (children’s log or teen/adult log)!

There are two ways to participate:

Read books by Black authors and win a prize for reading 3 books.

Complete activity challenges to learn about the history of Black health and wellness in the U.S. and explore Black mental, emotional, and physical health resources.



Pick up your reading prize at the Library or by calling 217-367-4057 and scheduling a Curbside Pickup appointment.

