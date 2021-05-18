Champaign County, Ill. (WCIA)

Looking for employment? The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce is hosting a walk-up hiring event.

We just want to be a resource for businesses in our community. No matter what they need help with – we either can help or know someone who can. The stronger and more successful our businesses are, the better quality of life we’ll have in our community.

Matching employers with job seekers; SO many businesses have openings and not enough people to fill them right now. We want to help get people back to work so we can move forward from the pandemic and have an economically thriving community. The pandemic was extremely detrimental to so many businesses and now is a time that we can really make a difference by focusing on the future and rebuilding.

We also help educate business owners and employees; advocate for members when it comes to legislation; educate them on various business topics and so much more.

We are the largest business organization in Champaign County. We have countless resources to help businesses with whatever they need. Our advocacy efforts help us create real, tangible change in our community.

Get Hired Champaign County

Walk-Up Hiring Event

Thursday, May 20

10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Chamber Parking Lot – 303 W. Kirby Ave., Champaign

More info: https://www.champaigncounty.org/events/details/get-hired-champaign-county-4367?calendarMonth=2021-05-01

