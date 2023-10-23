Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Orange and blue are always in stock at Apricot Lane Boutique, where owner Stephanie Williams and her team, are ready to have you looking your best for the next Illini game. Here’s what’s in store:

Mark your calendars for the exciting Grand Reopening event from October 27th to October 29th. Experience the new vision and energy Stephanie brings to Apricot Lane, where she combines trendy styles for high school and college-aged individuals while catering to the diverse fashion needs of women in the community. Expect a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Chamber, gifts with purchase, delightful sips and snacks, swag bags, and exciting door prizes!

Explore the racks filled with fresh and vibrant styles, showcasing the latest fashion trends perfect for game day and beyond. From chic crop tops to timeless classics, Apricot Lane has something for every woman, no matter her age or style preference.

Stephanie’s passion for creating a shopping experience that’s fun and enjoyable for every visitor is evident in the carefully curated selection of clothing. At Apricot Lane, you’ll discover an array of wardrobe essentials and statement pieces that can instantly uplift your mood and transform your outlook for the day.

As a locally owned business, Apricot Lane emphasizes the importance of supporting local businesses now more than ever. Stephanie’s dedication to offering unique, high-quality fashion choices, coupled with exceptional customer service, ensures that every visit to the boutique is a memorable and fulfilling experience.

Be sure to visit the boutique at 1005 S Neil Street Suite 1, Champaign, IL 61820, or explore our collection online at www.albchampaign.com. Follow Apricot Lane on social media for live try-ons and updates on the latest arrivals.