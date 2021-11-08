Get dancing with Illini Swing Society

Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

Storyteller Erin Valle checks out the Illini Swing Society at The University of Illinois.

More from Illini Swing Society

The Illini Swing Society is a Registered Student Organization (RSO) with the purpose of promoting the education and enjoyment of the various swing dance styles within the community of Champaign-Urbana. We hold dances, organize workshops and offer lessons teaching Lindy Hop, Charleston, and other swing dances.

Dances are open to everyone in the community.

The last dance of 2021 is Thursday, November 18 with a free drop in swing class from 8pm-9pm and a free social dance from 9pm-10pm. The event will be held on the 3rd floor of the Illini Union in room 314.

A mask is required as well as the Safer Illinois app or proof of vaccination.

More dancing to come in 2022! To stay updated, follow the Illini Swing Society Facebook page HERE.