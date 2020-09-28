Get back to your best self with Mettler Center in Champaign

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA).

The pandemic might have caused big changes in our routines, but it’s never a bad time to get back to exercise.

Doctor of Physical Therapy, Deanna Moccia, chats about the benefits of movement and shares how the Mettler Center in Champaign can help anyone reach their fitness goals.

Benefits of movement:

-Improved immune system function

-Increased Strength, balance, range of motion, coordination

-Decreased joint pain and stiffness

-Bone density maintenance

-Heart and lung health

-Improved quality of sleep

-Improved Cognitive Function

-Improved mood

-Increased energy

Things to consider:

-What activities do you enjoy?

-When are you most likely to fit exercise in?

-How much time can you dedicate to exercise?

-Do you need help getting started?

-Do you need accountability?

-Home options vs. gym options

The Mettler Center offers personal training, physical therapy, massage therapy and more. Need assistance getting started?

Visit Mettlercenter.com

Or email Deanna.moccia@mettlercenter.com