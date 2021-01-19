Get away, close to home at Allerton Mansion

Now that the holidays are behind us, why not get away for a day or two for some relaxation (and, of course, social distancing) at the newly renovated Allerton Mansion near Monticello.

Generous individuals have donated to update furnishings and endow The Butternut Room, Robert’s Room, and the Library. The Butternut Room and Robert’s Room are complete and now mirror more closely what they would have looked like when Robert lived there. The Library is still in progress.

Overnight lodging is available Thursdays-Sundays throughout January, February, and March. Plan a romantic retreat, an adventure for the whole family, or a solo sanctuary. Pair your visit with a stroll on the Winter Wellness Walk (open until January 31), a trip to Monticello’s quaint downtown, or just enjoy some much needed R&R away from home!

All hotel rooms are currently on special for $90/night!

Allerton Park & Retreat Center 515 Old Timber Road, Monticello IL 61856

Thanks to: Deborah and Michael Westjohn of Monticello (Butternut Room); Debra and Dave Rathje of Decatur (Robert’s Room); Susan and Steve Zumdahl of Seymour (Library) — for investing in Allerton so that we can all continue to enjoy this special place! And thanks to Anne Carlson for volunteering her time to help us reimagine and design these spaces.