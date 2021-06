Charleston, Ill. (WCIA)

The Charleston Carnegie Public Library is in the middle of Summer Read.

An all ages reading program with grand prizes for babies, kids, teens, and adults, participants can earn grand prize entries by reading a minimum of 2 hours a week or completing a Summer Read BINGO card.

As part of Summer Read, we have brought back in-person story time, which we are having at a local park right by the Library on Mondays at 10:30.