Gerry Brooks: Providing humor to educators

Gerry Brooks, internet sensation, is a principal at an elementary school in Lexington, Kentucky. He has a passion for helping teachers and administrators improve their instruction and leadership capabilities through humorous videos he creates, most times from the comfort of his car!

An encouraging speaker, he has spoken to educational groups all around the nation. Coming up July 13-14, Gerry, as well as other guest speakers will present the Teach Your Heart Out Virtual Conference. There will be $4000 worth of giveaways and a free t-shirt for virtual participants. Cost is $60 and you will have access to all sessions through Oct 31.



Gerry is currently followed on social media sites by over 500,000 people, having the highest number of educational followers on social media.

