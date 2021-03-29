General wellness, hydration and nutritional support offered at Hydrations Wellness

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Michael Kittle, Manager (RN) of Hydrations Wellness, joins us with details on their services.

Here’s more from Hydrations Wellness:

Most people don’t know that their is a place where you can go and get IV and injections outside of the emergency room. As a physician owned business, we are able to provide these services for our clients as needed without them needing to get a physician’s order to do it. What people also find interesting is that very few of the IV services we give are for hangovers. Most of our IV services are for general wellness, hydration and nutritional support. (We also do recovery IV drips as well as IV therapy for migraine sufferers. It’s comfortable, fast and surprisingly affordable to use our IV services.























Our clinic is focused on wellness. Besides offering IV therapy, we also offer wellness therapies that are non-invasive. Our infrared sauna is incredibly popular and beneficial in many ways (improve circulation, lower blood pressure, help reduce chronic pain, increases core temperature to help fight off infections, burns up to 800 calories per session, and can help improve mood. We also offer LED light therapy which can help reduce wrinkles, reduce scarring, clear up active acne breakouts, reduce red face and smooth complexion. Our foot detox is also incredibly popular (mostly because of the disgustingly satisfying sludge you get at the end of the session. While some people say this method of detox is pseudoscience, our site references research using blood tests to confirm the detox experience. Finally, we also offer an Oxygen bar that is a great way to give yourself a mental and emotional boost while having fun experimenting with any of our 17 aromas that you can mix with the 98% pure oxygen. Lastly, we offer very affordable lab testing (blood work only) Not only is it a much more affordable way to get your labs done if you don’t have insurance, but often we are cheaper even if you do have insurance. Again, you don’t need a physician order to get your lab tests done (but you will need a physician to review your results with you ) Going forward, we are also working with bio-resonance and frequency assessments as a unique way for people to get insights into their physiological and emotional status that is non-invasive and a very alternative approach to wellness.

Currently, we do not have any competitors in our sector here in the Champaign area. in fact, there is such a lack of IV services in Central Illinois, that we travel to wellness centers in Bloomington, Arthur and Bradley Illinois to be able to offer these services to those communities. Furthermore, to the best of our knowledge, we are the only wellness center in champaign/Urbana offering many of our services (IV services, injections, Infrared sauna, ionic foot detox or Oxygen Bar)

April promotion will be an Ionic Foot Detox followed by Infrared Sauna Therapy for $48 (20% Off the Normal price)

Hydrations Wellness

Business/Organization Phone

(833) 455-4648

Business/Organization Address

602 S Neil St, Suite A

Champaign, IL 61820