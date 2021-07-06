Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

The Urbana Free Library shares details on upcoming genealogy programs from the Champaign County Historical Archives.

7/8 Finding Family with DNA Testing

6-7:30 p.m.

Join author and genetic genealogy speaker Richard Hill to hear about his groundbreaking DNA story and learn about genetic genealogy.

Richard Hill was the first adoptee to identify his birth family through a genetic genealogy DNA test. His pioneering success opened the floodgates for adoptees to get around sealed adoption records and decades-old family secrets. Since 2008, Richard has been educating adoptees, genealogists, and others about the power of genetic genealogy to discover lost relatives and reunite families. He shared his pioneering story through his book, Finding Family: My Search for Roots and the Secrets in My DNA. At this lecture, he will cover highlights of his story, today’s DNA testing environment, and some examples of surprise discoveries.

Co-sponsored by the Champaign County Genealogical Society.

7/13 House Histories with Brian Adams

7-8:00 p.m.

Learn how to research your house!

Have you ever wanted to know more about your ancestors’ home or who built your own home? On this night, Brian Adams, Ph.D. will review some of the ways in which you can research the history of your house or other buildings in your community. He will discuss various resources available at the Champaign County Archives in The Urbana Free Library, many of which are available online. Topics will include determining the style of your house, who had it built, and when and who may have designed your house.

Cosponsored by the Champaign County Genealogical Society.