GCMS teacher describes what it’s like to be a ‘leapling’

Gibson City, Ill. (WCIA)

Sarah Rehberg, a GCMS Elementary School teacher, has had about the same number of birthdays as her 2nd grade students.

“They turn eight throughout the year so most of them are already older than me,” Rehberg says.

That’s because Rehberg is a leapling. The 28-year-old (who has only had seven birthdays) is one of the 200,000 Americans born on Feb. 29, or leap day.

“Its really fun when you actually have the real birthday,” Rehberg told ciLiving Storyteller, Erin Valle. “It’s a celebration. It’s really exciting because you’ve waited 4 years to get there. On the years it’s not a leap year it’s definitely less exciting…”

To celebrate this year, the 2nd grade teacher blacked out her classroom on the Friday before leap day and brought in black lights. Her students played games and worked on this week’s lessons under the neon light. She called it a glow party.



Mrs. Rehberg transforms her GCMS classroom into a “glow party” before Leap Day 2020

Plus, her husband took her on a weekend getaway to Nashville, where the couple visited the Grand Ole Opry.





In the future, Rehberg says she hopes to share the special day with a student:

“It’s fun to be born on leap year. One day I hope I have a student that’s born on leap year. ‘Cause I think it would be really fun to celebrate with them. And I will defenitly make sure they aren’t forgotten on the years there isn’t a leap year.”