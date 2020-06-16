Garth Brooks to hit the big screen at Harvest Moon Drive-In

Country music icon, Garth Brooks, is hitting the big screen this summer!

His very own concert movie will be shown at hundreds of drive-ins across the US and Canada on Saturday June 27th.

Central Illinois locals can catch the film at the Harvest Moon Twin Drive-In Theatre in Gibson City.

“This is going to be something very unique as it’s a show being done exclusively for drive-ins that he’s never performed before. He may not be here in person, but the show and the sound are going to be awesome and it will be something you can only see at a drive-in,” said Harvest Moon Twin Drive-In Theatre in a Facebook post.

Tickets go on sale June 19 at 11 a.m. ET on Ticketmaster. Pice is $100 a carload.