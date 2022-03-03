Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Chef and CEO’s, Demarlo Hatchett & Michael Dorsey, with Anything Goes 773, join us in our CI Kitchen.

Here’s more from Anything Goes 773:

I’m well rounded when it comes to knowing about fine dining and safety regulations that comes behind private dining. People should find private dining and in their home the most fascinating because they wouldn’t have to leave their home to get the same thing I can cook for them in their house.

The way we help is by coming to the customer in their own home and cook for them and they wouldn’t have to worry about catching Covid. We are asked what cooking we do as far as breakfast, lunch, and dinner. People should know that we have a special menu uploaded every week via instagram. We solve the problem of getting exactly what you paid for because a lot of fine dining places charge an outstanding price for food that don’t get cooked with no passion.

We offer any meal that a Customer desire and we offer great prices with great quality food that will always be memorable. Our customer service is always loving towards the customer and we work with customers to get them exactly what they’d like!

We are hosting a social event at Legends where we will present to everyone in depth about what exactly we offer and we will be having free finger foods for the event.

Anythinggoes773

Local private dining and catering

http://Anythinggoes773.com