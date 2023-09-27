Monticello, Ill. (WCIA)

The Animal Hospital of Monticello is excited to introduce Yoshi, a charming 5-year-old Pocket American Bulldog, who’s been eagerly waiting for her forever home for almost four months.

Yoshi’s story begins when she was found as a stray in Allerton Park, Illinois. She was in rough shape, covered in ticks, sores, and dirt, and her paw pads were blistered from the hot pavement. Yoshi had clearly been through a lot and had recently had a litter of puppies, evident by her swollen undercarriage.

But, thanks to the dedicated care and attention of the Animal Hospital of Monticello staff, Yoshi’s transformation has been remarkable. Despite her initial fear and distress, Yoshi has blossomed into a loving and affectionate companion. She adores people of all ages, including children, and her gentle nature makes her the perfect family pet.

Yoshi is spayed, microchipped, Heartworm tested (negative), vaccinated, and dewormed, making her ready for her new forever home.

Yoshi’s infectious smile lights up any room she enters. She enjoys car rides, cuddling, and playing with stuffed toys. While she may need a bit of time to adjust to a new environment, her bubbly personality and soft demeanor make her an ideal companion for anyone willing to provide her with unconditional love.