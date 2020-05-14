Furever Family: Effingham County Animal Control

Effingham, Ill. (WCIA)

Dr. Nanci Huels County Vet for Effingham County Animal Control, Michelle Shoot, Chief Warden, and Samantha Cotner, Officer, join us from Effingham County Animal Control to share a few furry friends looking for their furever family.

Here’s more from the Effingham Co. Animal Control:

We take in animals but also follow state laws on welfare of animals. A voice for the voiceless









We match the right pet to the right person.

We are one of the few NO KILL facilities in the State of Illinois.

217-347-5695

701 E Eiche

Effingham, Il 62401