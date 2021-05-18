FUNctional Fitness Program at Two Roads Wellness

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

We have started a new “FUNctional Fitness” and Weight Loss program at Two Roads Wellness that we are excited to talk about! It is a full-scale, wrap-around service which includes genetic testing for nutrition, specialized food and supplement recommendations, a personal trainer, massage services and a FREE weight-loss support group led by one of our excellent therapists.

We have a vision of “whole-person” support and health, and every one of our diverse service offerings supports that. We believe that each person is unique, and we treat the WHOLE person, not just the symptoms. This is why we offer so many different health services at Two Roads, including but not limited to mental health therapy, psychiatric medication prescription and management, primary care services, massage, nutrition services and more!



We will be giving out 10% off a genetic testing kit coupons to anyone who calls asking about our FUNctional Fitness program and mentions this segment.

We were the first private practice therapy clinic in this area to provide nurse practitioner/psychiatric services along with mental health therapy. Since then we have grown to include several unique services, such as massage, community outreach, genetically-based nutrition services, primary care and more. We offer many paths to health, as we know that everyone’s needs are different. We also believe that the mind and body are connected, and that physical health can lead to greater mental health, and vice versa.

For the rest of the month of May, we will give a 10 percent off coupon to anyone who calls regarding our FUNctional Fitness program and mentions this segment. The coupon is good for 10% off a genetic testing kit and a picture of it is attached below.

Two Roads Wellness Clinic

3115 Village Office Place

Champaign, IL 61822

505 E. University Ave

Champaign, IL 61820

http://tworoadswellnessclinic.com