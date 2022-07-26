Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

The Champaign Public Library is back with some great summer reads!

-By Her Own Design by Piper Huguley

-American Royalty by Tracey Livesay

-Acts of Violet by Margarita Montimore

Program-wise, here’s what’s coming up:

-Thursdays from 5-7 PM, our Mother Goose on the Loose will be at the Hedge Pop Park at Garden Hills Drive and Hedge Road for a storytime and book giveaway. It’s a great chance to explore this new local park, hear some fun stories and songs, and check out the library’s Goosemobile! This event happens every Thursday evening through August 11th.

-On Wednesday, August 3rd at 7 PM, aspiring mystery writers can learn tips and tricks from local author Molly MacRae, whose Haunted Yarn Shop and Highland Book Shop mystery series have delighted readers. She’ll share tips and tricks for writing in this popular genre.

-On Wednesday afternoons at 4 PM, our Douglass Branch Library hosts DIY Kids, where school-age kids can enjoy fun crafts. Upcoming projects include foil boats, slime, and duct tape pouches—a full lineup can be found at champaign.org/events.