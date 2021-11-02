“Fun Home” coming to Krannert’s Lyric Theatre

From the 2006 graphic novel written by Alison Bechdel, the musical “Fun Home” is coming to Krannert at the University of Illinois.

When her father dies unexpectedly, graphic novelist Alison dives deep into her past to tell the story of the volatile, brilliant, one-of-a-kind man whose temperament and secrets defined her family and her life. Moving between past and present, Alison relives her unique childhood playing at the family’s Bechdel Funeral Home, her growing understanding of her own sexuality, and the looming, unanswerable questions about her father’s hidden desires. Adapted from Alison Bechdel’s groundbreaking graphic novel and the winner of five 2015 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Fun Home is a refreshingly honest, wholly original musical about seeing your parents through grown-up eyes.

Contains adult content.

HIGH SCHOOL DAY-NOVEMBER 6TH

$10 TICKETS USE THE CODE “HOME”

