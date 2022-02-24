Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Our official PE Teacher, John Lubinski, is back with some fun games you can do this winter with the family.

Balloon and Spoon – equipment needed: balloon and spoon for each person

* Like an egg and spoon race, except big wooden spoons and balloons

Balloon Waddle Race – equipment needed: a pile of balloons o each person gets more than one turn

* Balloon between knees, race to drop off as many balloons as possible

Slam Tennis Ball – equipment needed: something to make a irce, one tennis ball

* Make a circle on floor with cones or a jump rope or use a hula hoop

* Must bounce ball inside the designated circle

* Try to get other player to not catch ball

* If your opponent doesn’t catch it, you get a point