Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)
Our official PE Teacher, John Lubinski, is back with some fun games you can do this winter with the family.
Balloon and Spoon – equipment needed: balloon and spoon for each person
* Like an egg and spoon race, except big wooden spoons and balloons
Balloon Waddle Race – equipment needed: a pile of balloons o each person gets more than one turn
* Balloon between knees, race to drop off as many balloons as possible
Slam Tennis Ball – equipment needed: something to make a irce, one tennis ball
* Make a circle on floor with cones or a jump rope or use a hula hoop
* Must bounce ball inside the designated circle
* Try to get other player to not catch ball
* If your opponent doesn’t catch it, you get a point