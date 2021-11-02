Full body exercises using stability balls and body bars with Champaign Fitness Center

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Body Bars and Balls!

Marcia Stevens with Champaign Fitness Center is back! Today we will combine two fitness tools….body bars and stability balls…. and try out some full body exercises. We can multi-task by using the body bar for resistance and the stability ball for balance. This allows us to train for strength, balance and even flexibility all at once.

These types of effective and efficient exercises will help you work all of your muscles in a short amount of time when you need a quick workout!