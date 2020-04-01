1  of  3
Breaking News
IDPH announces 986 new COVID-19 cases; 42 additional deaths Coroner announces coronavirus deaths Drive-through testing postponed
1  of  2
COVID-19
IDPH announces 986 new COVID-19 cases; 42 additional deaths Live Coronavirus Tracker

Front Porch Family Photo Challenge

ciLiving.TV
Posted: / Updated:

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Families could use a little hope and joy at this time which is why Real Life Families is hosting #TheFrontStepsProject || CU Curbside Clicks running now through April 3rd.

#TheFrontStepsProject, CU Curbside Clicks is a project of Real Life Families

It’s meant to bring smiles and a bit of normalcy to families across CU in these very weird times. Local professional photographers are volunteering their time and talent to – from an acceptable social distance – take a portrait of families – for FREE. In these real-life times we’re experiencing, we want to bring families a little joy. Encourage a few more smiles. And give them something positive to remember amid all the chaos. Family is important, and we want to help
families remember that…today and every day.

If you would like more information about this event please call Christine Leeb,
Founder and Executive Director at 217-721-7449, or email at RealLifeFamilies.org@gmail.com

Here is the link to their website about this: https://reallifefamilies.org/front-porch-family-photo-challenge/

Here is the Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/events/2605473816438486/

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

2020 Golf Extravaganza

Follow ciLiving on Social Media

Facebook Social IconTwitter Social IconInstagram Social IconPintrest Social Icon

Don't Miss