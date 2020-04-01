Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Families could use a little hope and joy at this time which is why Real Life Families is hosting #TheFrontStepsProject || CU Curbside Clicks running now through April 3rd.

It’s meant to bring smiles and a bit of normalcy to families across CU in these very weird times. Local professional photographers are volunteering their time and talent to – from an acceptable social distance – take a portrait of families – for FREE. In these real-life times we’re experiencing, we want to bring families a little joy. Encourage a few more smiles. And give them something positive to remember amid all the chaos. Family is important, and we want to help

families remember that…today and every day.

If you would like more information about this event please call Christine Leeb,

Founder and Executive Director at 217-721-7449, or email at RealLifeFamilies.org@gmail.com

Here is the link to their website about this: https://reallifefamilies.org/front-porch-family-photo-challenge/

Here is the Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/events/2605473816438486/