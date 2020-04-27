From Six Feet Away: photo series takes snapshot of COVID-19 pandemic

Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

Nicholas Lusk, an Urbana based photographer, is spending the month of April capturing the portraits of 100 Champaign County locals.

Lusk’s self portrait. The first photo in his series: From Six Feet Away.

Credit: Nicholas Lusk

It’s all part of his project From Six Feet Away, which documents how the “shelter in place” mandate as well as social distancing affects people’s lives.





Photos from Six Feet Away

Credit: Nicholas Lusk



“I really wanted to capture this moment because how often does the entire world stand still?” Lusk says.”People…they want meaningful connection. They want to be seen, heard, and valued. And so I hope for at least for a moment I’m able to see them, hear them, and just value what they’re doing.”

The black and white portraits depict locals wearing masks while outside of their homes or out in public. So far, Lusk has photographed a wide range of subjects (from six feet away, of course) including families, teachers, volunteer firefighters, healthcare workers, and other essential employees.

The photographer has taken to the web to invite the public in on his project. He’s used the Facebook group Spotted in Chambana to schedule portrait sessions. He says, the more photos he takes the more likely it is he’ll capture C-U’s diversity.

“I feel like the impact this is going to make is through the volume,” says Lusk. “I’m just trying to show the gamut of how this thing really affected everyone.”

To view more photos from the project, to donate, or to become a participant, check out the following links bellow:

Website: nicholasandhiscamera.com

Instagram: @nicholasandhiscamera

GoFundMe: FromSixFeetAway

Become a Participant: Participant Agreement Form