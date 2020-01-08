From doctor to author, Mahomet man shares impact of family and storytelling

Mahomet, Ill. (WCIA)

You might recognize Dr. David Webb as one of Carle’s long time family physicians, but there’s more to this story.

Dr. Webb is opening up about his lesser known love of storytelling and the ways in which the artform has influenced his family.

ciLiving’s Erin Valle caught up with Webb at his home in Mahomet. It was here he discussed his two books Rescue at the Dock and Letters to David.

Both books can be purchased at Mahomet IGA.

Rescue at the Dock can be found inside Carle gift shops. Book sales benefit AIC Kapchesewes Children’s Home in Kenya, Africa.

Letters to David is also available on Amazon.

To reach David, send him an email at dkwbook@gmail.com or visit his site davidkwebb.com.