Friends treat Springfield woman to Greased Lightnin’ mob dance

Springfield, Ill. (WCIA)

Springfield local, Diane Newell, was in for a treat on Friday when her friends gifted her with a Greased Lightnin’ mob dance for her birthday.

The idea came after Newell sent this viral video to her friend, Diana Eldridge.

“I said okay, game on, when’s your birthday?” Eldridge asked Newell a few weeks ago. When Newell told her June 19, Eldridge decided she’d help organize a dance for the Springfield local.

Newell’s group of friends practiced the dance separately, watching this Youtube video for instructions on the Greased Lightnin’ choreography. On Friday, Newell’s birthday, the friends met outside her house and performed the routine. Newell watched from the driveway.

“I’m just overwhelmed,” says Newell. “This is the absolute best. Who gets this?”

Newell, who grew up in Ashland, IL, had childhood friends show up to dance as well as friends from graduate school, previous jobs, and various volunteer organizations.

“They’re just a treasure. And to have them together from different points in your life… I’m so lucky,” says Newell.

But as for Newell’s friend Jillian Walsh, she says everyone’s just happy to be putting a smile on the face of someone who couldn’t be more deserving:

“If you ask anybody about Diane Newell. They will say she is one of the kindest, most generous, sweetest people that they know… She’s just somebody who is kind, who is of service, and can’t do enough for others.”