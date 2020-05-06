COVID-19
Friends, family, and random stuff in the fridge with designer Doug Wilson

Designer and TV host Doug Wilson has been encouraging us for months now to reach out to those we love with a phone call, text message or FaceTime chat. He even decided to hop on a live podcast with an old friend recently. These past few weeks, however, Doug has been getting extra creative in his apartment in New York City.

Today, Doug shows us what you can make with a blender and a few seemingly random items from the refrigerator. He also may have started the blender without putting the lid back on…

