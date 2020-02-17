Fresh Look at Zyia Active and Get Moving with Lindy Gault

Mahomet, Ill. (WCIA)

ZYIA Active + Be Transformed Coaching’s, Lindy Gault, joins us with a look at a premium activewear brand and details on the latest group fitness classes offered in Mahomet.

ZYIA Active

Zyia Active is a premium activewear clothing brand that is comparable to high-end brands like Lululemon but without the high-end price tag. It is the fastest growing brand in the activewear industry and is available only through independent representatives. As an affiliate with the brand, I serve as a personal shopper to customers to help them find the right items for their active life and style!





I help women find functional clothes that will fit and flatter their bodies and be versatile for their active lifestyle! I help them find the perfect size and style to flatter their body type so they can both feel and look great! I also offer women a chance to earn income for shopping with girlfriends! It’s a unique business opportunity that is both simple and fun!

ZYIA offers premium activewear at a friendlier price point + offers shoppers the chance to support small-business owners/entrepreneurs and gives customer the chance to be rewarded for sharing the brand with others.

Be Transformed Coaching

As a fitness instructor and personal trainer, I provide workouts to women at a range of fitness levels! I am passionate about helping women learn how to LOVE fitness by finding workouts that work for them and that they enjoy so that they will stay consistent with an exercise routine. I have created several custom workouts for both groups and individuals and am currently offering two original programs via Mahomet Parks and Recreation Department.

I focus on form and safety first plus teach women to listen to their bodies rather than a “no pain, no gain” mentality.

My fitness approach caters to all levels of fitness and comes from nearly 15 years of experience as an instructor. I also have an “intuitive exercise” approach which is based on my own health challenges and which helps women to really listen to their bodies when it comes to fitness rather than approaching exercise with a “go hard or go home” mentality.

Enrollment for my next round of classes in Mahomet will be open soon and workouts will take place in March and April.



http://www.activelifeandstyle.com

Lindy Gault – ZYIA Independent Affiliate + Fitness Instructor & Trainer