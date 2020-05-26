Fresh Look at Bella Mia Boutique

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Bella Mia Boutique is a Boutique that is filled with apparel, shoes, accessories and gifts for both women and children. Bella original opened in 1997 as Wiggles and Giggles & More Inc.

Bella Mia is dedicated to offering not only stylish clothing, accessories, shoes and gifts but our hearts remain strong and we are focused on our beliefs, our community and uplifting women!





Bella Mia has been in business since 1997 and started as a Children’s & Gift Boutique. We strive to offer excellent customer service as well as Beautiful things at a reasonable price. We feel very strongly about building relationships and giving back to our community.

We look forward to the day we get to re-open our doors and see the beautiful faces of our customers and community

Bella Mia Boutique

1107 Windsor Rd, Champaign, IL 61821