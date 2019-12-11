Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Rhonda Robinson, Author, Speaker, & Coach, joins us with details on her new book, FreeFall: Holding Onto Faith When the Unthinkable Strikes.

“He died at the scene.”

“It’s malignant.”

“I want a divorce.”

We all know life can change in an instant, but what happens when the life being changed is your own?

Certain words, whether whispered or shouted, once uttered, sever us from the life we once knew. Such words can send us into a spiritual free fall, descending into a world of darkness and despair where hope seems woefully out of our reach, and loss, grief, and depression tries to smother our faith. Faced with her own devastating, life-altering events, author Rhonda Robinson was forced to deal with circumstances out of her control. Instead of losing her faith, she learned to trust God as He led her out of paralyzing darkness.

FreeFall: Holding Onto Faith When the Unthinkable Strikes, written for anyone experiencing tragedy. If you or someone you know is faced with grief as a result of difficult circumstances—divorce, cancer, death of a loved one, etc.—then join Rhonda on a journey toward restoration.

I am offering a section of the book, “21 Days of Sunrise Reflections” to anyone who texts freefalling to the number 33777. It is a daily affirmation for someone who is having a hard time with depression due to loss during the holidays.

UPCOMING EVENT:

The book launch at the Atwood Library, is January 7, 2020 at 6:30 pm.

My book is being released January 6, 2020.

