Freedom Fest being celebrated at Lake of the Woods Forest Preserve

Champaign County, Ill. (WCIA)

Freedom Fest is set for July 2 at Lake of the Woods Forest Preserve

The 2021 Freedom Fest Committee is excited to announce that the fireworks display will take place the evening of Friday, July 2, 2021 at Lake of the Woods Forest Preserve in Mahomet. All current public health guidelines will be followed for the event.



The gates will open at 4 p.m. and the fireworks display will take place at approximately 9:15 p.m. Admission is $2 per person, with children 5 and under free. Military persons with ID get in free. Kayak, canoe, and pedal boat rentals will be available on the peninsula from 4-7 p.m.









No food vendors or other entertainment will be provided this year. Guests are asked to view the fireworks from dispersed locations and avoid areas where social distancing is not possible.

Stay tuned to the Champaign County Forest Preserve District (CCFPD) website, ccfpd.org, and Facebook page for updates.