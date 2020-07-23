Free Walk-In Injury Evaluation Clinic Offered at Carle Sports Medicine

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)
While some gyms across the state are back open under Illinois’ Phase 4 of reopening, some have remained closed or are at reduced capacity, leaving many looking for alternative ways to get their exercise in.
We’re joined today by Nick Pippin, a Certified Athletic Trainer at Carle Sports Medicine, who has some tips for in-home and outdoor workouts to help you stay in shape this summer.
HOW CAN PEOPLE SAFELY RESUME AN EXERCISE PROGRAM IF THEY’D BEEN A BIT MORE STAGNANT AT HOME OR DURING THE STAY AT HOME ORDERS?
• Don’t go back to the same volume when you stopped
• Overuse injuries can occur
• Rebuild back slowly
IF YOU’RE NOT COMFORTABLE OR ABLE TO GET A FULL-SERVICE GYM, WHAT ARE SOME IN-HOME OR OUTDOOR EXERCISES FOR STRENGTH AND CARDIO?
• Your own body can be a weight training tool – sit ups, push-ups, squats, lunges, stretching
• Get outside and take advantage of the weather – running, walking, biking, etc. (while social distancing, of course)
WHAT ARE THE BENEFITS OF WORKING TOWARD YOUR HEALTH AND WELLNESS GOALS WITH A CERTIFIED PERSONAL TRAINER?
• Education
• Motivation
• Accountability
• Personalized care and training
• Goals
WHO IS THE IDEAL ATHLETE TO VISIT CARLE SPORTS MEDICINE? HOW CAN YOU HELP THE AVERAGE ATHLETE SUCCEED OR REACH THEIR GOALS?
• Anyone wanting to improve their fitness goals
• Organized sports athlete
• Someone training for a 5K or a marathon
• Quite a few retirees – just for general exercise
• Not always performance based
WHAT DO YOU OFFER AT CARLE SPORTS MEDICINE?
• One on one personal training programs (injury treatment and prevention)
• Performance development
o Help with speed, jumping, throwing, power, running efficiency and workout recovery
I UNDERSTAND YOU WELCOMED GUESTS BACK JUST FEW WEEKS AGO. HOW ARE YOU KEEPING PEOPLE SAFE INSIDE YOUR FACILITY?
• It is safe to come in.
• Follow recommended safety precautions (social distancing, wear a face masks, stay behind protective barriers, clean surfaces/hands frequently).
• Our programs are focused on injury prevention and improving physically.
• Free injury evaluation clinic is back open.
At Carle Sports Medicine (corner of First St. and Windsor Rd.) in Champaign
Monday – Friday from 6:30 – 8:30 a.m.
• Open to all ages.
• Don’t have to be a Carle patient.
• Our trainers are nationally certified, health professionals with a focus on standards for quality.
