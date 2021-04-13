Free dental day back at local dental office

Springfield, Ill. (WCIA)

This past year with COVID-19, people have been concerned about the safety of getting dental treatment done. Advanced Dental Care has taken infection control to another greater level than ever before. Our office has been one of the safest places you could be during the pandemic. The air could not be any cleaner or more free of any viruses and bacteria due to the air management systems we have in place. Our patients trust us to do what’s best for them and are grateful for the service we provide in the safety of our office.

We are Central Illinois’ center for sedation dentistry. We offer all types of dentistry for our patients, and they can be sedated. There are a lot of people suffering with dental disease because they are afraid or they have other problems that would be solved with sedation dentistry.

It’s important to note that we do not judge anyone for the poor dental health they may have. Instead, we celebrate the fact that they came in to get the care they need. We have so many success stories of literally changing people’s lives. Some of those can be viewed on our website in the videos section.



Free Dental Day

Friday May 7th

7am-3pm

Adults ages 18 and older who are not pregnant

Choice of dental cleaning, filling or an extraction.

Appointments will be made and we will start to make those appointments by phone on Monday April 19th at 8 am. There is a limit of 80 appointments available, so appointments will be made until they are all filled.

This is an annual event we have done since 2010 (with the exception of 2020 due to COVID-19) This year we have all the CDC safety measures in place to provide this free service to those in our community that need our help.

Matt VanderMolen DDS

Advanced Dental Care of Springfield LLP

217-546-3333

4701 Wabash Avenue

Springfield, IL 62711