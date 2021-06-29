Free concert rain or shine at The Little Theatre On The Square in Sullivan

Sullivan, Ill. (WCIA)

Free Concert July 2 at The Little Theatre On The Square in Sullivan. Rain or Shine we will perform. If sunny and nice we will be outside under the stars with food trucks and drinks. please bring a lawn chair.









We have waited 15 months to perform and our first concert was such a huge success in June that we wanted to do a few more. So we have Heather Beck who has starred in many little theatre productions over the past few years back to headline with Bonner Church and Emily Bacino Althaus

We are the only non profit professional theatre in central Illinois.

The Little Theatre On The Square

16 E Harrison Street, Sullivan, IL 61951